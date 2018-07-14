Glenwood Springs airport an immense value

We are all aware of the Lake Christine fire. There are so many people who have contributed to the firefighting efforts.

I would like to remind everyone of the value the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport has to firefighting operations. Helicopters were based at the airport. Because it is so close to the fire, it was more effective. The fuel tracks were brought from the Rifle airport for faster fueling and quicker turnaround.

Our community needs to be aware of our airport's immense value. It is vital to operations like this: "Helicopter firefighting operations. This Chinook dropped 141,000 gallons of water yesterday alone on the Lake Christine Fire and is still going strong today. It's just one of the many aircraft helping save our small town." This quote was from Friends of the Glenwood Airport Facebook page. I just spoke to a friend. She said that if it wasn't for the airport, a child she knows wouldn't be alive today.

Our thank yous include the airport manager, Amy Helm, and to Rick Holub and everyone who keeps the airport operational.

Stephanie Stanfield

Glenwood Springs