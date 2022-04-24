Guest column: Making our shared outdoors into common ground





We live in a special place, but it’s the people that make our region truly unique. And the outdoors culture that’s so central to our lifestyle — and so exciting to visitors — only begins with hiking, biking, rafting or fishing.

Simply put, there’s a difference between being a trail user and a trail participant. It’s not difficult to participate in a culture of stewardship: last year, more than 1,200 people like you joined together to repair trails and restore landscapes, all with the helping hand of Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.

By getting involved in trailwork, restoration and fire-mitigation, you get involved with federal, state and local conservation agencies, learning from their experiences. After all, volunteering outdoors is as much about nature as it is about the neighbors, friends and family that volunteer alongside you.

That’s why our theme for this year is “Making Our Shared Outdoors Into Common Ground.” And that’s why we invite you to join us and become the “V” in RFOV this year!

As the snow melts, we welcome you to get outdoors and help: 1. Make recreation more sustainable; 2. Make our landscapes healthier; and, 3. better adapt our community to wildfires. Each of these goals is too big to tackle all at once. On the other hand, these goals are big enough that all ages, abilities and backgrounds can help in our efforts. Really. Truly. RFOV wants your help.

We want you on a weeknight after work. We want you for a three-day backpacking trip. We want you and your family (we can even offer childcare). Tree planting, trail rebuilding, fire break construction — we want your help!

Most important, though, we want you to be transformed. Because everyone who volunteers with RFOV understands the positive impact their actions have on our community. Stewardship is caring for the places you care about. RFOV cares about our shared outdoors, we care about our community, and we care about you.

Please, join us.

Becca Schild is executive director for Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.