Guest Column: What’s next — long-game economics in the Colorado River Valley

Twenty years ago, I stepped off a train into the Colorado River Valley with nothing more than a backpack and a vague sense of curiosity. I was a young traveler from Australia, chasing open-ended adventure. I didn’t know what altitude was, and I definitely wasn’t expecting to lose my breath walking up Grand Avenue. But something about this region — the landscape, the people, the rhythm of life — quietly took root in me. What I thought would be a stopover turned out to be the start of my life here.

That’s something I think about a lot these days, especially as we release the new economic development strategy for Western Garfield County. What’s a small decision you made 20 years ago that shaped where you are now? And more importantly—what decisions can we make today that will shape the next 20 years for this region?

At the Colorado River Valley Economic Development Partnership (CRVEDP) , we sit with that question every day. Our role isn’t just to react to change — it’s to prepare for it. To do the long-haul, behind-the-scenes work that might not show results tomorrow, but will matter deeply in the years ahead. We may not be the ones who reap all the benefits, but we believe the work is worth doing—because this place is worth investing in.

This summer, I had the opportunity to attend the Aspen Ideas Festival on a fellowship, along with four members of the CRVEDP team. One of the most meaningful moments for me was a one-on-one conversation with championship coach and Olympic gold medalist Steve Kerr. He said something I’ve carried into every part of this work:

“Focus on the process, not the outcome.”

When he coaches players, superstars, he doesn’t focus on the scoreboard—he focuses on practicing the fundamentals. Over and over and over. That mindset? It’s exactly how we’ve approached this strategy. We’ve focused on building the relationships, gathering the data, listening to the community, and creating something we can all use—not just today, but five, ten, twenty years from now.

Our new Economic Development Strategy for Western Garfield County is just that: a strategy rooted in the realities of the region, informed by community voices, and designed to support long-term resilience. It’s not just a document. It’s a living roadmap.

And here’s why it matters:

Western Garfield County is young, working-class, and family-centered. As we dug in, we realized that county, state, and national data have often grouped us into trends that miss what’s really happening here. Now, for the first time, we have data that tells our story.

Oil and gas have shaped our past — and still matters today. While the number of drilling permits has dropped from 4,000 in 2008 to about 135 today, the industry continues to contribute significantly to our economy. It may no longer define the region the way it once did, but it remains a key part of our foundation—and a sector where innovation can help drive what comes next.

The community is ready for diversification. Through surveys, listening sessions, and data modeling, we heard the same things again and again: people want year-round jobs, better wages, more housing, and a future that isn't tied to a single industry.

Energy innovation has to be part of the solution. Whether in agriculture, outdoor recreation, small business, or the trades, we need to explore technologies that reduce costs, build resilience, and open new opportunities across sectors.

Transportation, housing and broadband remain critical. These are not just infrastructure issues—they're economic issues. They shape where people can live, how they work, and what's possible for businesses and families alike.

One of the most valuable parts of this process was running long-range simulations to 2040 using a custom-built model just for our region. The message was clear: preparing for change — even if the worst doesn’t happen — is the smartest move we can make. As one community leader told me, “Preparing and not needing it is better than needing it and not being prepared.”

I want to recognize the consultants who helped bring this strategy to life: Dr. Nathan Perry of Alvarium Economics, Jeff Moffett of TPS Consulting, and Carl Ribaudo of SMG Consulting. Their expertise, creativity, and deep regional understanding helped turn our vision into a plan we can all use. And most importantly—thank you to the community. Your input made this possible. Your leadership will carry it forward.

We’ve built the framework. Now it’s about putting it to work. Whether you’re a business owner, a board member, a city planner, or a parent who wants your kids to stay in the valley and thrive—we want to work with you. We want to bring this strategy to your organization and explore how it can support your goals and challenges.

This is your invitation. Visit http://www.betterjobsclosertohome.com , download the strategy, and let’s talk. Let’s bring this to your boardroom, your business, your community group—whoever’s ready to help shape what’s next.

We don’t have to guess the future to build a better one. What we can do is stay present, stay engaged, and make the kinds of decisions today that—20 years from now—we’ll be proud we showed up for.

Alicia Gresley is the director of the Colorado River Valley Economic Development Partnership. She lives in Rifle.