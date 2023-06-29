In Defiance column: Gravity, and the benefits of a full-service outdoor adventure experience

John Stroud

John Stroud

Our group campsite at Horsethief Campground outside of Canyonlands National Park resembled a M*A*S*H unit for a brief time on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

It also served as a lesson to be mindful of who all you might want to have with you on your next outdoor adventure, or otherwise be personally prepared.

Most of Tami’s and my camping trips have involved just us and our son Trevor when he was young.

On occasion, we’ve joined up with another family or two, or maybe a larger group if someone we knew was smart enough to reserve a group site somewhere.

Such was the case over Memorial Day weekend when our church friends organized a camping trip to usher in the warm season.

There’s something about the desert in full spring bloom that can only be described as magical. I’ve spent a fair amount of time in the high desert in the early spring before most of the wild flowers start to bloom, and in the late fall when the daytime temperatures return to tolerable.

But this was the first time I’ve experienced the height of the desert bloom. Around every turn was another blooming cactus, Indian paintbrush, yucca or patch of desert globemallow.

Contrasted with the red rocks of canyon country and the still snow-covered La Sal and Henry mountains, glorious sights awaited exploration.

If not for that darn gravity.

I often hear people say they like living in the Rocky Mountain region because we don’t have natural disasters, like tornadoes, hurricanes, lowland flooding, or the rare but possible major earthquake or volcano eruption.

Yes, but there’s still gravity, I remind them.

Think about it, from rock falls, debris flows and wintertime snow avalanches, a key ingredient is gravity.

Gravity also comes into play when out playing, of course.

My wife found this out on a Saturday morning mountain bike ride when her front wheel stalled on a rocky incline, sending her chin-, chest- and knee-first into said rocks.

That pretty much relegated her to the camp chair and some vehicle exploration for the remainder of the weekend.

My own reminder about Newton’s laws came the next day when some of us joined experienced climbing guide Michael Schneiter, who happened to be a member of our group along with wife Joy and daughter Selah (once the youngest person to scale the Nose of El Capitan), for some canyoneering.

Destination Long Canyon.

I’ve always had a mild fear of heights. Nothing debilitating, but just enough to make me pause and carefully consider my situation, which probably saved my life on more than one occasion as a roofing worker back in college.

So, I’m usually game for any chance to face that fear head-on.

The first rappel was pretty intense, as we took turns rappelling 70 feet to the canyon floor. After a little self-assurance and encouragement from Mike, I finally worked my way over the initial overhang, and about half way down I felt like I had the hang of it.

The second drop, well, not so clean — for me anyway.

Though the rappel was only about 30 feet, it involved backing off a tricky rock outcropping, then lowering oneself on the rope without the help of the cliff wall to bounce off of because it was too far back behind the lip.

With my right leg dangling over the edge and my left foot still planted on the edge, I somehow got twisted-up with my upper leg caught behind the belay apparatus — just as gravity took hold.

I dropped, but my leg was briefly pinched against the rock, resulting in what I thought would just be a nasty blood blister. Once my feet landed, I realized I had ripped a rather deep gash on my mid-thigh.

Enter the medic of our group, Karen Campbell, who took one look and said, “yep, stitches.”

She helped get me bandaged up enough to hike out. Then, once back at camp, with medical kit in tow including sutures and a Leatherman, she was able to stitch me up on the tailgate of a pickup truck with Joy’s assistance and a few observers who, surprisingly, didn’t stick around too long.

Close at hand in case things went severely south was our church pastor, Rebecca Dunagan. Fortunately, last rites were not needed.

The moral of the story, I suppose, is to adhere to that old Scout motto, “Be Prepared,” especially if out adventuring without the support I was fortunate to have.

If you can’t have a certified climbing guide, a PA-C and a clergy member along for the ride, always be sure to “ride” with safety in mind, including packing a well-supplied first-aid kit — even if it doesn’t happen to have sutures.

John Stroud is a freelance writer and longtime Roaring Fork Valley journalist living in Carbondale.