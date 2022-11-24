Inside the Chamber column: Giving thanks and celebrating our local businesses and community all season Long

Resilient. Creative. Authentic. The heart of our community. These are some of the words that come to mind when we think about our local businesses. They are a large part of what makes Glenwood Springs special and unique.

With the holiday season now upon us, we would like to express our deepest appreciation to our members for being a part of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Their valuable and essential investment allows us to focus on our mission of helping business thrive and our vision of making Glenwood Springs an ideal mountain community. Thanks to our combined efforts, Glenwood Springs is a better place to live, work, play and do business all year long. In the winter season, some even consider our small mountain town to resemble a Hallmark holiday movie.

With various accolades such as one of the “40 Prettiest Towns to Visit During the Winter” by Country Living or The Hotel Colorado being featured as one AAA Colorado’s “Hallmark Holiday Hotels,” there is plenty to enjoy and experience in Glenwood Springs. Returning for the second year, Winter Wonderland is a community celebration going on now through New Year’s Day. Enjoy dazzling light displays and decorations at homes and businesses throughout town; a series of large and small events; and a holiday decorating contest for homes and businesses.

A featured event of Winter Wonderland is Small Business Saturday — a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for our community. Please join the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and organizations across the country by shopping at independent, locally owned small businesses. The community is invited to stop by the Glenwood Springs Visitor Center for a Shopping Kickoff Event at 802 Grand Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 26 any time between 10 a.m.–2 p.m. to enjoy holiday treats. Pick up a Small Business Saturday shopping bag with a listing of Small Business Saturday happenings and other SWAG. Five random shopping bags will be filled with $100 in Glenwood Gold!

Started in 2010 and officially cosponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season. Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion. You might not realize it, but every time you pick up a cup of coffee from your favorite neighborhood cafe or buy a gift from a local artist’s online store, you’re shopping small and making a difference.



We look forward to supporting and celebrating our local businesses all season long. To learn more, please visit glenwoodchamber.com.

Sara (Schell) Teel is director of marketing and membership development for the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.