Inside the Chamber: Glenwood Springs Chamber Latino Business Advisory Council expands impact in 2025 and seeks feedback moving forward

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Latino Business Advisory Council continues to grow, connect, and empower the vibrant Latino business community in Glenwood Springs. As a committee of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Board of Directors, this group plays an important role in fostering collaboration, supporting entrepreneurship, and ensuring Latino business owners have access to resources and connections that help them succeed.

Recognizing the rich diversity and entrepreneurial spirit within the Latino business community, the Glenwood Springs Chamber is committed to strengthening relationships and creating opportunities for shared success. In 2025, the Latino Business Advisory Council expanded to include representatives from a wider range of industries and community sectors. Current members include:

Pauline Araujo Agoitia, Always Mountain Time

Margarita Alvarez, Sol Del Valle

Gladys Arango, City of Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation

Axel Contreras, Always Mountain Time

Annmarie Deter, Colorado Mountain College

Giovanna Kennedy, COMPASS and GSCRA Board Member (Chair)

Jorge Rojas Lopez, FirstBank

Crystal Mariscal, Colorado Mountain College

Hugo Muñoz, Hugo’s

This dedicated group brings valuable insight, energy, and ideas that help guide the Glenwood Springs Chamber’s efforts to better serve the Latino business community.

Celebrating success: Let’s Talk Business / Hablemos de Negocios

In April, during Diversity Month, we hosted the second annual Let’s Talk Business / Hablemos de Negocios at Morgridge Commons. This bilingual event celebrated entrepreneurship, resilience and community connection.

The program featured inspiring stories from three local business owners who shared their personal journeys: Jorge Esparza of Beyond Borders Physical Therapy, Veronica Chacon of Bethel Party Rentals, and Martha Peralta of Taqueria El Yaqui. Their stories of perseverance and growth reminded us how much talent and heart exist within our local business community.

Attendees also benefited from a business resource panel moderated by Giovanna Kennedy (COMPASS), with insights from Jorge Rojas Lopez (FirstBank), Tony Mendez (Balcomb & Green), Viviane Ribeiro (The Rich Life Guide) and Edwin Solano (Glenwood Springs Ford). The event included a lively business resource expo, where participants connected with organizations offering tools and services to support business success.

No celebration would be complete without great food, music and culture. Guests enjoyed cuisine from Hugo’s and Taqueria El Yaqui, beverages from Quality Brands of the Rockies, festive music by TEAJ and colorful balloon décor by The Fluffy Stuff.

Year-round programs for growth and learning

Our Hablemos de Negocios series extends beyond a single annual event. It’s a year-round effort to provide accessible, practical, and empowering business education. Most sessions are offered in Spanish, and we continue to work toward making all programming bilingual to ensure greater inclusivity.

In August, Business and Finance Basics equipped participants with foundational tools for financial success. Topics included startup capital, accounting best practices, banking and lending options and business structures. Presenters included Daniel Dizon (FirstBank), Tony Mendez (Balcomb & Green) and Viviane Ribeiro (The Rich Life Guide).

In September, Hugo Duran, MBA and Enrique Medina, CPA with ATAX led a session on small business taxes, simplifying complex tax concepts and helping business owners understand common deductions, compliance requirements and upcoming tax changes.

In November, the Marketing 101 session, led by Crystal Mariscal (Colorado Mountain College), Pauline Araujo Agoitia (Always Mountain Time), and Margarita Alvarez (Sol Del Valle), focused on helping small business owners build brand awareness, reach new audiences and market effectively on a budget.

Celebrating culture and connection

In October, we wrapped up Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Business After Hours celebration in partnership with Courtyard by Marriott, BlueSky Restoration and Sunlight Mountain Resort.

Business After Hours events give chamber members the opportunity to connect and build meaningful business relationships. For this event, the Advisory Council specially invited Latino Business owners, creating a welcoming and inclusive space for building relationships and expanding networks. Guests enjoyed delicious food from Hugo’s, a festive piñata, AIRi Photo Booth, décor by the The Fluffy Stuff, prizes and most of all, the sense of community that shines through at our gatherings.

Looking ahead

As we celebrate another successful year of growth, learning, and collaboration, we’re already looking ahead. The Glenwood Springs Chamber Latino Business Advisory Council is seeking feedback from local entrepreneurs and business owners to help shape our 2026 programming. We invite all members of our business community, especially Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs, to share ideas and help us continue improving the resources and opportunities we offer.

Please take a few minutes to complete our short survey by November 21. Your input will help guide us as we work to make the coming year even more impactful.

Together, we’re building bridges, strengthening connections, and ensuring that every business in Glenwood Springs, regardless of size or background, has the opportunity to thrive.

Angie Anderson is president and CEO of the Glenwood Chamber Resort Association, where she has advocated for local businesses and the Glenwood Springs community since 2007. Anderson holds a B.S. in Business Administration, specializing in Organizational Management, from Colorado State University.