Jim Ingraham: Candidate for Glenwood Springs City Council At Large

Terri and I got here through a very deliberate decision.

We were well settled in San Diego when we drove through Glenwood Springs. We were touring the west, and stopped here for the night. We stayed another day, then another, and another.

We saw the beauty of the confluence of the rivers, the incredible hot springs, the lovely historic town nestled amid majestic mountains. We decided this was where we wanted to live. So, we sold our home and moved to Glenwood Springs.

I'm a volunteer forest ranger. I've taught business classes at CMC. I am active in the 100 Club and Rotary, serving on the steering committees for both. I have served on the city's Financial Advisory Board, and on its City Council for the last year.

Why am I running for City Council? I've never run for office before. Politics was never my aspiration. Here is why I am asking for your vote. We have some tough issues to face — to preserve the character of our town and its neighborhoods, to fix our crumbling infrastructure of roads, bridges and utilities, and to make wise decisions about our money as we tackle these issues.

My motivation is simply this: use my experience as a military veteran, and my years as a partner in the world's largest financial consulting and accounting firm, to offer realistic solutions to these issues. It's easy to make accusations or to point out where decisions might have been made differently in the past, or express nebulous wishes about the future. That is not what you will get from me. I will bring you concrete, rational solutions.

Recommended Stories For You

Here are a couple of our toughest issues.

First, our crumbling infrastructure. Many of our streets are dangerous to drive, walk or bike. Many of our clean water pipes are disintegrating. Our waste and storm drain pipes are in disrepair. These are real safety issues, and I will not kick them down the road. I will bring you a reasonable solution to fund and fix this, and work with our city staff to get it done in a timely and efficient manner.

Second is the character of our town. Glenwood Springs was not a mining town. It was and still should be both a residential town and a destination for people who love the outdoors and enjoy our historic past. I will protect the character of our town. I will work to calm traffic on our residential streets like Pitkin, Blake and others, and on Grand Avenue. I will insist that the Sixth Street improvements and the confluence development fit into and enhance the character of those neighborhoods as determined by our citizens. I will ensure that future residential developments address homes for young families.

Thank you for your support. If you have questions/concerns, I can be reached at 619-987-8215 or capt.jimingraham@gmail.com.