Kellogg column: We must drain ‘swamp’ of government-media parasites

The Washington, D.C., "swamp" is infested by government-media parasites. Self-serving politicians are amassing wealth and power at the expense of the American people. High-ranking bureaucrats and the establishment media keep the swamp water murky, hiding illicit activities such as collusion between Obama, the Clintons and Russia. Americans should be thankful that President Trump will help us drain the swamp and eradicate the proverbial leeches who suck away our freedom, prosperity and security.

Donald Trump was a political outsider, supported by prospective voters who recognized his leadership skill, entrepreneurial experience and desire to make America great again. Trump sidestepped the media, getting his message out through campaign rallies and Twitter. As the probability of a Trump victory increased, the Clinton campaign and the Democrat National Committee sponsored the fabrication of a phony dossier alleging connections between Trump and Russian power brokers.

With the Clinton campaign in control of DNC coffers, funds for the character assassination of Donald Trump were routed to Fusion GPS, a Democrat-aligned research firm. Fusion GPS hired foreign entities to create fake documents with manufactured accusations. Ultimately, the storyline was fed to the media, which reported on an "intelligence dossier" that purportedly showed continuous contact between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

As additional insurance, the Obama Administration directed the FBI, run by Robert Mueller, and the Department of Justice, headed by Eric Holder, to use the fake dossier in an affidavit to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court. The White House wanted authority to conduct electronic surveillance of the Trump campaign. It could not show that the requested warrant was to obtain foreign intelligence information, so the FISA court rejected the request. Undeterred, President Obama directed the FBI to illegally set up wiretaps.

A document signed by a FISA judge confirms that the FBI, NSA and DOJ under President Obama violated the constitutional rights of American citizens through illegal surveillance. President Trump sent various Twitter messages claiming Barack Obama had bugged his phones during the "very sacred election process." The media provided ongoing cover by making President Trump appear absurd for bringing the truth to light.

The election of Trump has serious legacy and legal ramifications for Mr. Obama and the Clintons. That's why the DOJ, headed by Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (an Obama appointee) went back to the fake dossier. He named Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged ties between Trump and Russian officials and election meddling. After months of hammering the new president on collusion charges, the mainstream media is silent about real Russian connections involving Obama and the Clintons.

In 2009, a Canadian corporation, Uranium One, owned 20 percent of U.S. uranium mining stakes. Vladimir Putin wanted to acquire Uranium One through Rosatom, the Russian state-controlled atomic energy corporation. The transfer of American uranium interests to a foreign adversary had to be approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. This committee included Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Attorney General Eric Holder. Both knew the FBI was investigating racketeering, extortion and money-laundering by Rosatom's subsidiary, Tenam USA.

In March 2010, Secretary Clinton met with Putin in Moscow to ostensibly push Obama's "reset button" on Russia relations. Soon after, Renaissance Capital, a Russian bank tied to Rosatom, gave Bill Clinton $500,000 to make a single speech in Moscow. Then Rosatom funneled $145 million to the Clinton Foundation. Holder and Mueller kept the Tenam USA scandal quiet. In October 2010, the Obama administration and CFIUS approved transfer of one-fifth of American uranium interests to Moscow.

It's recently come to light that the FBI had a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry as the Uranium One deal played out. Holder and Mueller knew the witness had gathered extensive financial records showing that Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to President Clinton's foundation while Secretary Clinton served on CFIUS. The informant wanted to tell Congress about what he'd learned, but the DOJ induced him to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton have advanced their careers by leveraging political influence at the expense of American citizens. Barack Obama used the power of the presidency in attempts to advance his legacy and to shape an election. Holder and Mueller allowed their government agencies to enable the bloodletting of America. The parasitic swamp is camouflaged by willing media accomplices. Thankfully Russia doesn't control the American people … or President Trump … as we drain the swamp.

James D. Kellogg is an engineering consultant, author, and business system advocate. He is the founder of RadicalActionForLife.com and the author of "Radical Action: A Colt Kelley Thriller." Look for the novel on amazon.com and visit JamesDKellogg.com or email jameskellogg@comcast.net.