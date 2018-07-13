Kudos to the Post Independent

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire team at the Post Independent for all their hard work and putting out such a fine newspaper.

My wife and I have vacationed in Glenwood Springs for years and now have retired and made the valley our permanent home.

I never realized until moving to the valley that the Post Independent was a daily newspaper. I grew up in a small town and our newspaper came out once a week. It obviously takes a great deal of work to write, print and deliver each and every day.

Newspapers have always been a part of my daily life. Yes, one can find the news on websites but there is nothing like sitting down and turning the pages of a newspaper.

The Post Independent keeps one well informed from the daily happenings of the valley to advertisements, sports, national news and the classifieds.

I also have noticed an increase in advertisements from businesses in the paper of which I did not know existed and it gives us an opportunity to possibly spend our dollars at their establishments.

Keep up the great work and thank you so much, especially on your current articles regarding the wildfires. Very informative.

Michael Hamilton

New Castle