Letter: 3 cheers for Sheriff Lou

Citizens who believe in liberty and freedom should be aware of a pending bill in our state Senate stripping us of our 2nd Amendment rights. Many sheriffs have stated this bill is "entirely unconstitutional" and "a dangerous overreach of government power of our Bill of Rights."

This bill is reminiscent of the Soviet Union or Communist China and has no place in the American West where we grew up hunting and are deeply suspicious of a government out of control.

Senate President Leroy Garcia is undecided on this frightening legislation promoted by liberals and progressives designed to "divide and conquer." He can be reached at 303-866-4878 or SenLeroyGarcia@gmail.com or directly at http://www.leroygarcia.org/contact

Lee Mulcahy

Aspen