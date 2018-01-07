Letter: So long from Stacy

It has been an honor to serve the community and local students with the Andy Zanca Youth EmpowermeRe-Ordernt Program for the past 11 years.

I am moving on and will be a full-time student with the Colorado Mountain College nursing program.

Being a part of such a meaningful youth service organization has meant so much to me. I have seen our young people come together and learn important life skills that will serve them well.

I am particularly proud to have worked with this team, including co-director Beth Wysong and a dedicated group of board members and volunteers. Together we have served diverse youth groups from all across our local community.

Whether you are a donor, parent, teacher, listener or student it has been my pleasure doing this work for local youth. Please continue your support for AZYEP, and I will, too.

I am delighted that co-director Beth Wysong will continue as executive director and lead AZYEP into the future.

Recommended Stories For You

Stacy Stein

Carbondale