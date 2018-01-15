Letter: A different swamp

Letter: A different swampJanuary 15, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 15, 2018With more GOP politicians retiring every week instead of seeking re-election, Trump is draining a different swamp in Washington, D.C., that he didn't intend to.Carl HeckAspen Share Tweet Trending In: OpinionLetter: Identify the letter writer firstLetter: To whom it may concern at BLMLetter: No way on Blake one-wayLetter: Straighten up, journalistsLetter: What Christians are really forTrending SitewideGlenwood Canyon rest stop stabber sentenced to 20 years prisonCrime Briefs: Close encounter with knife-wielding manTwenty years of Glenwood High spiritGarfield County Search & Rescue relies on volunteers, community supportCarbondale seeks $200K from GarCo for Red Hill property