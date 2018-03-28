Letter: A free ride
March 28, 2018
I hear of senators discussing the percent of ski area fees to raise funds? I have an idea, how about we instigate fees for bike paths?
All other byways one must pay for the usage, license fees, cars, motorcycles, boats, sport/exercise, fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, boating.
Why does a certain portion of our society get a free ride that we all get to pay for? I'm all for exercise and healthy activities, but it seems that all of the other ones have fees assessed, while bicycles get billions of dollars spent on super highways and ride for free, while the remainder of us pay for it.
Come on, let's be fair and share the $/cost/fees. Billions were and are being spent and not a cent from the users of this costly byway? Does that make sense?
Randy Smith
Glenwood Springs
