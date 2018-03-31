Letter: A greater force

Everybody loves a fashion show, whether it's a beauty pageant or a famous designer debuting their latest designs. Such was the "Green is the New Black" event in Carbondale.

I couldn't help but notice the theme and elements of design, "Super Natural, celebrating the forces that are greater than us, yet can provide guidance. Astrology, the occult, tarot and dreams…"

I would like to offer an alternative set of forces that truly are supernaturally greater than us and can absolutely provide guidance for our lives. Instead of following the stars (astrology), I suggest following the One who made the stars. I encourage you to look to Jesus, who is "far above all principality and power and might and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age but also in that which is to come."

The principles of God's word, especially the Book of Proverbs or even Psalm 119, are a much better place to trust the circumstances of your life to than divining direction from tarot cards. "Cast all your care on Him, for He cares for you."

All of us have dreams and we shouldn't be trying to keep one another from reaching them, but the question to ask ourselves is, "what is the origin of those dreams?"

Let's follow Christ who is the embodiment of those and much more. "Greater is He who is in us than he who is in the world … More are they who are for us than those who are against us."

Quotes or paraphrases are from the Bible.

Eddie Piker

Silt