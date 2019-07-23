 Letter: A likely excuse | PostIndependent.com

Letter: A likely excuse

Opinion | July 23, 2019

Come on city staff. Flags “could fall into the railroad … the river … I-70”? [“Why no American flags at Glenwood’s Grand entry?” July 20, Post Independent].

Surely you can figure out a solution so that doesn’t happen. We put a man on the moon 50 years ago, didn’t we?

American flags flying proudly isn’t a distraction. The distraction is when they’re not.

Jean Pristas
New Castle

