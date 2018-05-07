Letter: A musical valley

Here in the Roaring Fork Valley we are so very fortunate to have such a wide variety of musical genres for our enjoyment. In the classical realm the past month and a half we have enjoyed three stunning performances, professional and impassioned in every moment.

First, the Aspen Choral Society and Paul Dankers, director, presented a program of Catastrophes and Courage with pieces of drama and stories to deepen the experience. Along with the choral pieces was Schumann's thrilling Piano Quintet in E-flat major.

At the end of the month was the spring concert of the High Country Sinfonia. The audience was taken on a tour through time that was incredibly enjoyable.

The final concert at the Basalt Regional Library called Strings in Spring presented a string quartet who performed Schubert's String Quartet No. 13 and Dvorak's Quartet in F, the American to the great enjoyment of the audience.

With all of these lovely performances and music that enrich our lives, there is still another set of concerts, the Symphony in the Valley's spring concert in both Rifle and Glenwood Springs. See sitv.org for times and info. Thank you to all of the performers, our neighbors and colleagues, for sharing their music with all of us.

Sincerely yours,

Recommended Stories For You

Deborah Barnekow, musician

Carbondale