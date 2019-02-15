Letter: A poison pen letter to poison Garfield County
February 15, 2019
Immediately following their letter endorsing the Jordan Cove project which would further poison northwestern Colorado, the Garfield County commissioners have authored a criticism of U.S. Senator Michael Bennet's Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act which would permanently ban oil and gas drilling on the Thompson Divide.
Commissioner Tom Jankovsky sees the Thompson Divide as a "multiple-use area" where oil and gas drilling can coincide with hunting, fishing, hiking, sight-seeing and ranching. Check out the Piceance Basin, Tom. When I lived in Grand Junction in the early 2000s, it was good for all those activities. Now, the Piceance Basin is nothing but drilling rigs and dead vegetation as far as the eye can see.
In 2015, the White River National Forest put a hold on leasing for 20 years. By that time. there would better be a cessation of fossil fuel extraction or we will have reached the point of no return in our climate crisis.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
