Letter: A salute to the chutzpah of the president
How appropriate! Our saber-rattling, draft-dodging, Disrupter in Chief — Old Bone Spurs — was out of the country for Memorial Day, the nation’s commemoration of the sacrifices of those serving as protectors of American values. Indeed, salute the chutzpah of the president who regards the 4th of July as a celebration of himself.
Robert Porath,
Boulder
