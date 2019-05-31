 Letter: A salute to the chutzpah of the president | PostIndependent.com

Letter: A salute to the chutzpah of the president

Opinion | May 31, 2019

How appropriate! Our saber-rattling, draft-dodging, Disrupter in Chief — Old Bone Spurs — was out of the country for Memorial Day, the nation’s commemoration of the sacrifices of those serving as protectors of American values. Indeed, salute the chutzpah of the president who regards the 4th of July as a celebration of himself.
Robert Porath,
Boulder

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Letter To The Editor
See more