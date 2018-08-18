Letter: A space for everybody

Should we think that public lands are a pay-to-playground?

Quoting David Hauter of the North Glenwood Caucus in regard to the North Landing: "…keeping the city-owned land in city hands as a public, open space will further incentivize the private sector to bring their business, not on, but rather around it."

He goes on: "The role of the city should be, if there are differences, rather than talking over those differences, help mediate them …

"I would like to see the city and that dialogue get better because I think there's more commonality underneath the disagreements," he said.

In other words, it's a space for everybody, not just indigents, or not just yuppies. (or are they now called "elites"?)

Fred Stewart

