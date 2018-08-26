 Letter: A true patriot | PostIndependent.com

Letter: A true patriot

You couldn't have a greater contrast in style and character of Republican office holders than that of the late Sen. John McCain and our current president.

One was an honorable Vietnam War veteran and POW who became a selfless public servant respected by colleagues on both sides of the aisle, a true patriot in every sense of the word. The other is Donald Trump.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs

 