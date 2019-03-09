Letter: A “Yes” vote on streets tax will lower your overall costs

Consider your April vote carefully. A "Yes" vote does increase sales tax. A "No" vote does mean our streets will remain a pot holed mess for the foreseeable future and that ultimately a fix will cost much more. Think about our sales tax and what it actually costs you. Did you know exactly what our sales tax rate was before this April vote came up? Do you know what it costs for a wheel alignment, or worse a new tire, shocks or suspension? I believe a "Yes" vote will ultimately lower your overall costs, will make our city more appealing for us, the residents, and may even increase property values. I will be voting "Yes" to lower my costs, Fix our Streets Now and make Glenwood Springs a better place to live.

Munro Wilcox,

Glenwood Springs