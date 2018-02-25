Letter: Abuse of office

I Googled Sheriff Lou Vallario's website, "Just the Facts," and was directed to the Garfield County Sheriff's web page where the link to "Just the Facts" was contained.

Sheriff Vallario is entitled to his opinions, but to use a county web page to put forth those opinions strikes me as an abuse of county resources.

By way of illustration, take his essay on gun control and abortion. If Garfield County had a sheriff with different opinions and that person used the county sheriff's web page to opine that abortion is simply surgical removal soulless human tissue; or that the Second Amendment should be repealed, I suspect there would be substantial objection, not only to his views but to his appropriation of county resources to broadcast those views.

Charles Lear

Parachute