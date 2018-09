So Caerus Oil and Gas has decided to not allow access to over 22,000 acres of land for hunting. The Roan Area Access Project has been trying to work with Caerus to allow that access, but Caerus has decided to not play nice.

Previous oil and gas companies have worked with the public in allowing access, why can't Caerus? They allow their employees hunting access, why not the public?

Molli Deines

Rifle