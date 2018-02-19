Letter: ‘Accessible’ restrooms a must

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent recently noted the urgent and critical need to replace the city's downtown public restrooms. We wholeheartedly agree, but the editorial did not specifically mention that accessibility for everybody is an essential element of the new facilities.

The public plaza spaces envisioned for both sides of the pedestrian bridge necessitate restrooms on both sides to serve the public, which means people with disabilities, for instance a person using a wheelchair.

It is not a public space unless there are public restrooms nearby that meet or exceed the minimum standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Carol and David Hauter

Glenwood Springs