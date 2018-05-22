Letter: Accident apology

I am very sorry for the accident I caused on Highway 6 Tuesday afternoon (May 15). I'm beyond words that everyone made it out of the accident OK and alive. I should've been more aware of my surroundings.

But I want everyone to know that, for a fact, I was not distracted by my phone. I understand that is what people are going to assume when they hear the words "distracted driver," but that was not the case.

I was looking down to set my cruise control, and when I looked up it was too late for me to realize there was a vehicle stopped to turn, waiting for oncoming traffic to pass. It only took a second of taking my attention off the road to close the gap between him and me.

I realize now how truly dangerous it is to drive distracted. In this case I would like to apologize to the others guys involved in the accident. No one ever intends to get in an accident. I was so excited to be out of school and graduating in a few weeks that I was not completely paying attention to the road when I should've been. I've made a mistake that I can not change but I can learn from.

I will be the first one to admit that I'm a young and dumb teenager. I just would like those involved in the accident and other people hearing about the accident, that I never meant to hurt anyone and I feel incredibly terrible for what happened. It's hard coming back from this knowing the opposite outcomes that could've happened. I'm just glad they didn't come out in that way, but instead came out the way they did.

I'm in shock to the fact that I did what I did. But to understand that it doesn't make me a bad person, it just makes me human. And humans make mistakes, no matter who you are. I'm glad my mistake wasn't the worst it could be.

Again I apologize to everyone involved in the accident for the inconvenience I caused. I want them to know that I never meant for it to happen and I am so incredibly thankful for not only my life but theirs too.

Bella Miller

New Castle