Letter: Al Franken’s resignation is blind obedience

The bigger irony in Al Franken's resignation is that this announcement was on Pearl Harbor Day. It was the day we went to war with "absolute" powers. Blind obedience leads to tyranny. Remember the term "good German" is a term that means nothing morally. "Good" is a relative term without absolute moral value.

Al Franken could have "faced the music" and helped establish standards that preclude witch hunts. Without standards, things are black and white, yes and no, right and wrong and there is no justice for anyone. Ignorance, want, and fear are children of hypocrisy.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction