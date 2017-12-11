Letter: Al Franken’s resignation is blind obedience
December 11, 2017
The bigger irony in Al Franken's resignation is that this announcement was on Pearl Harbor Day. It was the day we went to war with "absolute" powers. Blind obedience leads to tyranny. Remember the term "good German" is a term that means nothing morally. "Good" is a relative term without absolute moral value.
Al Franken could have "faced the music" and helped establish standards that preclude witch hunts. Without standards, things are black and white, yes and no, right and wrong and there is no justice for anyone. Ignorance, want, and fear are children of hypocrisy.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Tuesday car accident by Aspen Glen resulted in fatality
- Newspaper changes, fires, development take Glenwood into new millennium
- Crime Briefs: Intoxicated man tries to pull woman into restroom
- Judge denies dismissal of SG Interests libel lawsuit over Thompson Divide online comment
- Castillo pleads guilty to accessory to murder, sentenced to 16 years