Letter: All in this together

As a member of a neighborhood coalition that was formed to bring attention to a proposal to develop a rental housing development in Glenwood between 26th Street and Walmart, Blake Avenue up to Palmer Avenue, we strongly recommend that city council deny this project.

All of the streets that would provide access to this area are inadequate for this development. Blake Avenue is very narrow and almost impossible to drive safely, due to numerous potholes and poor pavement. 26th Street and Palmer Avenue are no better, being very steep and narrow. 26th is a one lane area at the top of the street. Neither of the roads have sidewalks or areas to park additional vehicles, and become increasingly dangerous after snow storms.

In addition to the serious problems and safety concerns that the extra vehicles pose, the land is in a dangerous floodplain area. The developers have not adequately solved the potential flood debris problem.

Furthermore, the area itself is a nice wildlife buffer zone between town and the mountains to the east. I have observed several dozen species of wildlife using this area as a migration corridor. These species make our lives richer and keep our environment in balance.

It is well known that this development would be built to house workers most of whom would be commuting to the upper Roaring Fork Valley from Carbondale to Aspen, furthering traffic congestion and vehicle emissions.

I have spoken to many citizens of Glenwood Springs, and they agree that we are already at the upper end of a desired population level, and the traffic levels are at or above reasonable capacity limits already. Most of us live here because we appreciate the tranquility, beauty of the area and quality of life we enjoy here. The project — if approved — would diminish all of these things.

This development is on the City Council agenda on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. This is not a single neighborhood issue. We are all in this together, and we welcome our community's support.

George Dana

Glenwood Springs