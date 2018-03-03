Letter: Amendment needs amending

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

When that Second Amendment to our Constitution was passed as part of the Bill of Rights in 1791, the generally available firearms were muzzle loading muskets. In the hands of a skilled and practiced marksman, a rate of fire of 2 to 3 shoots per minute and an accuracy of 50 to 75 yards could be achieved. Muzzle loading rifles also existed and had a greater degree of accuracy but a slower rate of fire. Times have changed.

I am curious about how the recent mass shooters belonged to a "A well regulated Militia." Clearly we really need to update those regulations if they even exist. I don't think our founding fathers could have envisioned the current situation and would have been horrified by recent events

For the record I am a hunter and own firearms, none of which are AR-15s or AK-47s.

Ted Edmonds

Glenwood Springs