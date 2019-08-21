Letter: ‘America First’ is America alone

As the world’s number one economy, the U.S. achieved its status through many advantages. There were amazing natural resources like timber, topsoil, water, seafood, minerals, climate; and importantly, oceans to protect us on two sides along with friendly neighbors north and south. These ideal circumstances attracted the best and brightest from the rest of the world.

Trade was established worldwide. An effective military paved the way for favorable terms in many countries. Post World War II, the U.S. found itself in a solo role that let us to take advantage of our industry and technology. The enlightened Marshall Plan and occupation of Japan speeded the recovery of economies that would become important trading partners and allies.

Until now, the U.S. has ruled its economic empire with a firm but mostly fair hand. But the U.S. is now going a different way. The U.S. is tearing up relationships and institutions that were decades in the building. Other countries are now working quickly to form regional partnerships. Other currencies will be substituted for the dollar. Trade will now exclude the U.S., Our exports will be shunned, from finished manufactured products to agricultural products.

At the same time, the U.S. government is being dismantled. Agency heads have been installed that are long-time enemies of the agencies they are running. Senior civil service people are being removed. Agency heads are mostly only “acting,” which means they could not provide positive leadership.

Most of the agencies have had their budgets cut year by year. The IRS hasn’t enough people left to do audits, to keep up with the rule changes, or even to answer questions from taxpayers.

A good part of American prosperity is due to our strong social programs. Despite promises to the contrary, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the VA and many other programs are facing cuts.

We are at a time when international relationships have never been more important to our economy, and when our homeland is facing enormous new challenges like unprecedented droughts, fires and floods, as well as deteriorating infrastructure. Shouldn’t we ask ourselves if “America Only” will continue our success?

Patrick Hunter,

Carbondale