Letter: America’s weaknesses are bringing it down

The America Donald Trump wants to make "Great Again" is precisely the America that needs to be put in the ash bins of history. Racism, industrial waste, economic and social elitism, the thirsts for wealth and power, and indifference to public education, health and well-being are the very weaknesses that are bringing America down. The stated ideals of the Declaration of Independence and the "originalist" Constitution belie the reality that the nation was founded on white supremacy, slavery, the displacement of native peoples, and the conquest and exploitation of the natural resources of a "virgin" continent. The greatest lesson of history is that while warrior cultures may rise to great prominence, they are destined to collapse in ruin. The future of the new world is that which ultimately rises from the ashes of its ruins.

Robert F. Porath

Boulder