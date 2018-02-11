Letter: An alternative to Tipton

I know that many of you are as fed up as I am with what is going on in Washington DC. There is something we can do now to balance the scales. The time to act is now, get involved and lend support to progressive, grassroots candidates for the 2018 elections. I have found the perfect candidate to unseat Scott Tipton. Diane Mitsch Bush will do the will of the people not the will of the wealthy campaign donors.

Diane has over a decade of experience as a public servant in our district and is exceptionally knowledgeable when it comes to policy. She has been heralded by Conservation Colorado, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, and Colorado Livestock Association as Legislator of the Year – clearly dedicating herself to all of her constituents. We need a champion who can stand up to oil and gas lobbyists, supports women's rights, advocates for healthcare for us all, and most importantly works for the people in our District. I want to see our National Parks and Monuments protected and Diane will work for those of us who love our beautiful country and want to preserve it for our children and grandchildren.

Diane needs our help, lest we are once again left voting "for the lesser of two evils" come November. The caucuses are the first week in March. If you agree with her on priority issues, please donate, get involved and let's all do something constructive.

Tricia Farrell

Glenwood Springs