Letter: Angels all around

Did you know that we are surrounded by angels, particularly in the New Castle area? I found that out after falling in Rhode Island and fracturing my hip while attempting to visit my 93-year-old brother who is a veteran and in the Veteran's home in Bristol, R.I.

I was there for several weeks. Finally, on Aug. 31, 2017, my good friend and neighbor met me and brought me home to my condo.

Since that time, many angels in the area see me walking with a cane and give me rides. They are angels. They know who they are.

Thank you and God bless you.

Hope you all have a blessed, healthy, happy and prosperous New Year.

Antoinette R. Jaworski

New Castle