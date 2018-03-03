Letter: Another Vallario critique

Regarding Sheriff Vallario's Feb. 19 "Just the facts," I wanted to share a few thoughts.

1. This conversation is about mass shootings and gun control, not abortion. Stay on topic.

2. The right wing reaction to mass shootings is every bit as knee-jerk as the left wing reaction.

3. We do hold the people, and not the guns, accountable. The people are the ones on trial, and the people are the ones going to prison or facing the death penalty.

4. Most people don't want to take everyone's guns away, most people want reasonable gun regulations like limitation of clip sizes, licensing or registration requirements for gun ownership, and a process to screen who can buy ammo and firearms, and where they can be purchased or sold.

Guns are not evil, but they are a tool that enables angry people to do a lot of damage on the spur of the moment.

Recommended Stories For You

You mention that we need to deal with other roots of the problem. I agree. It would be much easier to notice trends, like stockpiling, that might indicate someone planning something, if we kept track of the firearms and ammo purchased. Right now we don't, so someone can go from store to store to show to the internet and amass a deadly arsenal without setting off any kind of alarm.

Regulating firearms and ammo doesn't have to infringe on the right to own them, but it does hold gun owners accountable for their weapons.

Gabriel Tamaska

Glenwood Springs