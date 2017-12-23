Letter: Appreciate moving assistance

The Glenwood Railroad Museum wishes to thank Mr. Will Hamner and drivers of Cars and Trucks Service (CATS) for their assistance in moving the museum's A6 Rail Speeder Car from the Glenwood train station to it new home at the Silt Historic Park.

The donation of these services by CATS greatly contributed to our ability to close the Glenwood Railroad Museum in a timely manner. We appreciate this very generous donation in support of the Glenwood Railroad Museum and the Silt Historic Park.

Pat Thrasher

President, Glenwood Railroad Museum