Letter: Appreciate those who make the world better

One of my recommended mottos is “leave the world a better place for your having passed.”

Your being here in life and in your community should cause everyone to be safer, happier, cleaner, more beautiful, more productive and more loving.

If you moved or passed away, would everyone say, “Dang! We would sure be better off if they were still here.”

We celebrate military people because of the incredible contribution they have made to our safety and freedom.

However, there are the everyday people in our community that do volunteer their services, that take pride in their neighborhood, that help the needy, sing in the choir, pick up after people and animals, host a barbecue for friends and neighbors, etc. etc.

Appreciate those who make the world better for their having passed and be one!

Ross L Talbott,

New Castle