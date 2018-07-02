Letter: At it again

Front page: Proactive marchers who do not get the problem at the border. It is too bad that you can't print the whole truth. How is it that when Bush was president he separated the kids from the adults, no one cared. When Clinton was president he did the same thing. It was the law at that time. No one mentioned it.

Then Obama came along and he did the exact same thing, and everybody just thought the USA couldn't live without the Obama era.

So now that Trump is trying to change the law we have all of these performers walking around with signs and acting like they have never actually heard the truth.

Do these people who are marching to protest have a clue as to why this happened again under Trump. Congress has to change the law. Do your readers not understand that Congress makes the laws in this country?

Climate change is causing all these problems in the world, and why can't our reps do something about it? That is funny. Then there is the Comey audition, who is Mr. Innocent himself.

I really get a laugh when I read some of these letters, and the ones from Paonia are a hoot. Nobody that you like is writing into the newspaper nowadays, you have to print the ones from Paonia. How appropriate. Thanks for a great laugh this Sunday.

Audrey Jane Budzynski

Carbondale