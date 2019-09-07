Letter: Attend Air Pollution Control Division meeting

We all deserve to breathe clean air, and thankfully, the state of Colorado is finally taking steps to help ensure that we do.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the state’s Air Pollution Control Division will present its plan to usher in the next generation of methane and ozone regulations that are designed to protect our health and the climate. The meeting is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. at Grand Junction City Hall Auditorium, 250 N. Fifth St.

I urge all who are concerned about the air we breathe and climate change to show up. You are urged to ask questions about the proposed rules and learn about the process for enacting them. The state is on the right track, and it’s important that all of us understand how to support this important air quality and climate initiative.

Dave Devanney

Battlement Mesa