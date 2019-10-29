Letter: Axelson brings a wealth of institutional knowledge
We are going to vote for Mary Nelle Axelson for Colorado Mountain College District Board of Trustee Director in District 5 and encourage you to consider voting for Mary. Mary has the intelligence, experience and temperament to be an excellent Trustee. She was a respected and beloved Spring Valley CMC professor for years before her recent retirement and brings a wealth of institutional knowledge as well as a wonderful caring attitude about the school and the students. Mary would be an asset to the Board.
M Susan Cashel and Patrick Seydel
Glenwood Springs
