Letter: Axelson brings a wealth of institutional knowledge

We are going to vote for Mary Nelle Axelson for Colorado Mountain College District Board of Trustee Director in District 5 and encourage you to consider voting for Mary. Mary has the intelligence, experience and temperament to be an excellent Trustee. She was a respected and beloved Spring Valley CMC professor for years before her recent retirement and brings a wealth of institutional knowledge as well as a wonderful caring attitude about the school and the students. Mary would be an asset to the Board.

M Susan Cashel and Patrick Seydel

Glenwood Springs