Letter: Axelson respected by colleagues, community and students

By now you have received your Ballot for this years’ election season. If you have not had an opportunity to vote, please join me in supporting Mary Nelle Axelson for Colorado Mountain College District Board of Trustees Director, District 2. I have had the honor of working alongside Mary on various committees over the past 25 years, focusing on education, enhancing a connection between high school students and CMC and training for young people in the Roaring Fork Valley. My introduction to Mary was when I was serving on the Roaring Fork Board of Education and she was a volunteer on our Strategic Planning process, focus groups and parent advisory committees. She not only has an unfailing commitment to preparing young people and adults for life-long learning; but has a keen ability to look beyond the classroom to budgetary and policy concerns. Mary is well respected by her colleagues, community and students. Her work as a full professor for 28 years with CMC, work on State Higher Ed committees and participation on a State Representation Team for standards education makes Mary the perfect person to fill the District 2 opening on the CMC Board of Trustees.

Tresi Houpt

Former Roaring Fork Board of Education

and Garfield County Commissioner