Letter: Axelson, Whittington benefit CMC students

The experienced candidates to elect as the next Colorado Mountain College Trustees are Mary Nell Axelson and Christine Whittington. Both have worked full time for CMC in direct service to CMC students — Axelson as a professor and Whittington as a librarian after a distinguished career at Penn. State University and the University of Maine. They have mentored and advised students, dedicating their decades-long careers in higher education to academic, vocational and life long learning offerings. It is important That CMC continues to serve the evolving civic, social, religious and vocational needs of our mountain towns. They understand that CMC’s overall budget must aim to support the classrooms, and their financial oversight is crucial as CMC faces the challenges of expansion. These candidates provide accessibility, response to community comments and the fiscal responsibility to benefit the students and the school. Please join me in voting for Mary Axelson and Christine Whittington as Trustees for Colorado Mountain College. Their decades of experience in higher education speaks volumes to their ability and suitability for these positions.

Marty Silverstein,

Carbondale