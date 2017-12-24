Letter: Back to bad habits

The bridge is done and we're all back to driving solo, including the RFTA drivers. Rush hour traffic on Grand Avenue isn't as bad as it was during the bridge outage, but it's just as bad as it was before, and that's bad. That's why I moved out of Glenwood Springs.

I hope CDOT's next project is repaving Glen Avenue south of 27th Street. That's like Burma Road. Even riding the bus, I couldn't text it was so bumpy.

Back East, they have a system called traffic-actuated stop lights. If you hit one stoplight and go the speed limit, you'll miss the next one and catch the one after that. On Grand Avenue, you get one light you'll get 'em all.

The ultimate solution to this valley's traffic problems is affordable housing in Aspen. Many work in Aspen, but few can afford to live there. Those mansions could be cut up into at least a dozen affordable family units. That would maximize the utility of the real estate for the common good.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale