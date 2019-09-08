Letter: Bad letter, Linda

In response to a letter submitted by Linda Carr (Eagle) printed on Sept. 8. Linda, to be fair and balanced, how about listing the lies of recent past presidents starting with George H.W. Bush when he said “read my lips, no new taxes,” followed by Bill Clinton’s famous declaration “I did not have sex with Monica Lewinski,” but the most famous lie was by Barack Obama: “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.” None of these three past presidents had to contend with the onslaught of a very biased press corps 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition, why not also give this president the credit for his 289 accomplishments in just 20 months, far greater than all three previous presidents combined and under an atmosphere of siege:

• 5 million jobs created, an economic boom

• More Americans employed than ever before in recorded history

• Real GDP annual growth of approximately 4%

• Record low unemployment for Hispanics, African Americans and all other minorities

• More $$$ in your pocket

• wage growth

and on and on and on.

Get on your computer to view “President Trumps Accomplishments.” It’s an amazing list. Get yourself educated before you form an opinion as presented to you by the “Fake News.” You haven’t been conned, but the liberal media wants you to think so.

Stan Rachesky

Glenwood Springs