Letter: Bad reason to not register
September 23, 2018
While helping register voters locally this year, I've run across a handful of people who decline to register because they believe doing so means that they will automatically be called for jury duty.
In answer to the question "How was I chosen for jury service?" the Colorado Judicial Branch website has the following information: "Each year, the Judicial Branch receives lists of names including registered voter records, drivers' licenses, non-driver IDs, and state income tax records." https://www.courts.state.co.us/Jury/FAQs.cfm
So, if the goal is to avoid jury duty (a questionable goal in my view), one might just as well opt to not drive or to not pay taxes as to not register to vote.
One can register, in a few minutes at govotecolorado.com. Make your voice heard. Register. Vote.
Joyce L. Jenkins
Glenwood Springs
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Cavaliere found not guilty of vehicular homicide
- CRIME BRIEF: Chase involving speeding motorcyclist ends in meth arrest
- Rifle wins 8th straight matchup over Glenwood
- Man pleads guilty to killing Vail Valley woman, says he ‘hates’ what he did
- Glenwood Springs City Council takes stance against Amendment 74