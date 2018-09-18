Letter: Balance needed in Glenwood

Glenwood is a great little town for tourists. They have lots of rides, cold and hot water galore, trails and tracks and tons of slow and fast food.

Our visitors don't need a senior center, a teen center, a shelter, better music or civic places. Some say they don't even need public restrooms. Wouldn't it be nice if residents and visitors alike could share facilities and functions that exemplify a community that is gracious and thoughtful?

Dean Moffatt

Glenwood Springs