Letter: Be a buddy, Basalt

This is a love letter to Basalt. I moved to Basalt after a brutal break-up, and I'm so happy I did. I considered moving home (out of state) to be near my family, but I just couldn't leave this valley. I decided to stay. Basalt was my place to heal and find happiness again. I even bought a T-shirt that says, "Basalt Colorado makes me happy" and I still wear it proudly.

By then, I was already a Big Buddy with the Buddy Program, and even after I moved to Carbondale, I stayed with my Little Buddy. We've been together for more than three years. When we were first matched, she was a fourth-grade student at BES, and we met for lunch at her school once a week (which is the "School-based" option for Buddies). After more than two years, we transitioned to the "Community-based" program, and now we meet each other outside of school hours for our own adventures and general shenanigans.

Today she's finishing seventh grade at BMS … and she's almost as tall as I am!

This is my love letter to Basalt … thank you, Basalt, for healing me. And now I need your help, Basalt.

There are many kids from Basalt schools waiting to have a mentor in their lives. I'm the Recruitment Manager for the Buddy Program, and I'm asking for your help. You probably think you don't have the time for a Little Buddy, but I guarantee you do. You have time to get a slice of pizza, go for a short hike or play a game of cards once a week or so.

There is evidence that mentors, even more than parents, contribute to adolescents' self-esteem. These kids just need to know their hometown cares about them.

What say you, Basalt?

Laura Seay

Recruitment Manager, The Buddy Program