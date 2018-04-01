Letter: Benevolent Eagles

Throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s the F.O.E. of Glenwood Springs always served an annual dinner to the members of the Glenwood Springs Volunteer Fire Department. That was a welcome and grateful benefit from our community for which this past firefighter shall give thanks.

Being a member of the department, knowing that the town and district appreciated our service brings back good memories of life in Glenwood Springs during simpler times.

Thank you Aerie members past and present. Best wishes for the future of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in their benevolent works.

Willie LaPlante

Austin, Colorado