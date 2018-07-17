Letter: Big oil hysteria

On Facebook and other media, the drilling companies are screaming, scaring you that drilling will be shut down. Putting an initiative on the ballot does not mean it has passed. Citizens petition 97 simply asks for a further set back from homes and schools.

Please note that none of these company execs, nor our county commissioners live next to drilling operations. It does not affect them. Greed always wins over health and common sense. I challenge citizens in the county to drive through Battlement Mesa and see what has happened here. Wells in the middle of a large housing development – one just down the hill a few yards from my home – and several others.

Noise, dust, allergies, raspy voices and even rashes are prevalent, not to mention unmonitored respiratory ailments.

A significant number of people here are using oxygen. A proposed health impact study was canceled by officials. Doctors have not been asked to document health complaints.

Many residents here buy bottled water rather than drink from the tap. Several years ago a nuclear blast was detonated at Rulison. Who knows what is in our water sources?

A few residents will argue that the irrigation water used in the development harms their flowers and gardens. The entire planet is suffering greatly – the oceans full of plastic, water sources contaminated, GMO food crops – it is all real and dangerous. But putting money in certain pockets knocks all sanity aside.

Carol Abbott

Battlement Mesa