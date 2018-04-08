Letter: Bikes for Africa

Throughout the world, bicycles have the power to transform and improve human lives by increasing access to health services, work and school. Bicycles for Humanity, an international organization with a chapter in Colorado, collects used bicycles and ships them to Namibia, Zambia, Kenya and Tanzania.

Over the last 12 years, B4H Colorado has shipped over 10,000 bikes to Africa where they are distributed to individuals, providing them with the benefit of mobility.

We recently were able to deliver 42 donated, used bikes to B4H in Denver, bringing the total to 65 donated bikes in the last year from the Roaring Fork, Eagle and Colorado River valleys. This latest large load was made possible by the Glenwood Springs Police Department and South Canyon Landfill staffs, the Way of Compassion Bike Project in Carbondale, town of Carbondale Police Department and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority. We appreciate their time and energy in collaborating on this worthy project to see unused, abandoned or unclaimed bikes repurposed for a new lease on life in Africa.

We hope to take another load to Denver in May. If you have a used bike you wish to donate, please contact Andrew McGregor at amcgregor@sopris.net. B4H is interested in sturdy mountain bike style models, adults and kid's sizes. The only mechanical criteria is the bikes need to be ridable and stoppable. We also encourage anyone curious about this project to stop by the http://www.b4hcolorado.org website to learn more about the great work that these folks are doing and who benefits from the bike donations. Also, the Way of Compassion Bike Project in Carbondale, a partner to donate some of the many used bikes they receive, is an important local effort to spread the positive impact of bikes on community. Please check them out on their Facebook page.

Thanks again to the agencies and people that have been so generous and helpful in this effort.

Andrew McGregor and Ellie Caryl

Recommended Stories For You

Glenwood Springs