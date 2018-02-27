Letter: Blagg case perspective
February 27, 2018
Thanks to Blagg's trial being elsewhere, local media can mull over his case more openly. It's helpful to step back and get some perspective because the players want to take the story down different rabbit holes.
One of the best ways to view the whole story online is to go to a "48 Hours" production from 2005 at https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dark-side-of-the-mesa-14-06-2005/.
Ask yourself, since a mysterious killer is such a long shot, why you would be motivated to kill your wife if your daughter wasn't already dead?
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
