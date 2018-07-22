Letter: Border separation perspective

How about a few statistics to put a certain subject matter in perspective. In the USA we have:

• 2,700,000 kids have a parent in prison

• 400,000 kids are in foster homes.

• 765,000 kids are separated from their military parents not knowing if they'll ever see them again.

So how come all we hear about are the 2,000 kids who are allegedly the offspring of illegal immigrants that have been separated from their parents. Some of these parents are the actual parents of the kids, but a significant percent are not.

Some of these kids are MS13 gang members, some are convicted felons, and some are just used by adults just to get across the border. The kids are separated to determine who belongs to whom. And why do we as American citizens have to pay one thin dime for lodging and food?

Recommended Stories For You

Why don't we just turn them around and send them back across the border and advise them to go to the American embassy to apply for the proper papers to enter our country?

The laws currently on the books covering this debacle were passed prior to President Trump's administration. If you want to change the law, contact your representatives. Become proactive.

Stan Rachesky

Glenwood Springs